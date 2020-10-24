Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9,358.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.