Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $67,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 150.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

