FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,528 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FEYE stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report