FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,528 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FEYE stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.