Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,240 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $16.50 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

