Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,500 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 311,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $55.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.