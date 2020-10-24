Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IPOC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report