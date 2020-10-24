Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IPOC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

