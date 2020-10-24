Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

