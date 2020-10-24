Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

