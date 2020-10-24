2,841 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

