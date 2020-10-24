Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of CMP opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

