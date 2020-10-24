Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,400 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,462.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 529,984 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $8,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.