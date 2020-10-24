1,601 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $39,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,571.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,519. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

