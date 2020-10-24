Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $165,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $7,844,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $60.76.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.