Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $80,000 Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,385 shares of company stock worth $7,165,527 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

