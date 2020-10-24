Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Endava were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA opened at $67.49 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

