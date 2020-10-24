Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DKNG opened at $42.74 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

