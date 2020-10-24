H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.45. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 25,833 shares.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.