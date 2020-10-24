Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $191.83

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.83 and traded as low as $190.00. Athelney Trust (ATY.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Athelney Trust (ATY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

