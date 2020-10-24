Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.20

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and traded as low as $30.88. Wilmar International shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

