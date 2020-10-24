Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 120,189 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

