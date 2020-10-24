Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.04

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and traded as low as $62.80. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 112,846 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Invesco Enhanced Income’s payout ratio is -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

