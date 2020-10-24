Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.30

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and traded as low as $130.50. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at $131.20, with a volume of 245,662 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.32. The firm has a market cap of $500.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

