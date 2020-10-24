Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.60. Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 48,846 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) Company Profile (LON:DUPD)

Dragon – Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 23 February 2007. The Company's registered office is 2nd Floor, St Mary's Court, 20 Hill Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EU and its principal place of business is Ukraine.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report