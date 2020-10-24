Octagonal (LON:OCT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.53. Octagonal shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 106,374 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.45.

Octagonal Company Profile (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

