Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.58. Ricoh shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 166 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

