Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $253.41

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.41 and traded as low as $253.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG.L) shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 157,723 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $366.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($16,135.35).

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG.L) (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

