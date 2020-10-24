Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 349,249 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Get Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.