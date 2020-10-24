Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 349,249 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report