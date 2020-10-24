Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PMOIY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Premier Oil stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

