Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $134.23 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,218,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

