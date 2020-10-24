RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.65

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and traded as low as $61.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 40,872 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.32.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.