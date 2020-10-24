Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 13,431,076 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

