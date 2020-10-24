MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.01

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Shares of MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $41.20. MXC Capital shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 222,081 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.21. The company has a market cap of $32.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

