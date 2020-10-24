Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $392.16

Shares of Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.16 and traded as low as $383.79. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) shares last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 143,641 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 392.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.94.

Get Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) news, insider Andrew Stephen Robson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) Company Profile (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.