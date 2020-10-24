Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as low as $16.22. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 8,049 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 19,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,189,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

