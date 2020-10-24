Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as low as $16.22. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 8,049 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GFY)
Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
