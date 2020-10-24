Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of TEN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

