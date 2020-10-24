Aegis Begins Coverage on Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. Medigus has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

