Aegis Begins Coverage on Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ MDGS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. Medigus has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.15.
About Medigus
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.