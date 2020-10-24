Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $443,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,092.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $521,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $398,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $411,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $636,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $636,250.00.

VIR stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,426,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,532,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

