TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

