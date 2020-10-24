Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,495 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $296.38 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,172,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,221,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

