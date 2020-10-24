QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $491,083.31 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $890.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QuinStreet by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QuinStreet by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QNST. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

