CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $84.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

