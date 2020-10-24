Danske Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to “Buy”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

ERIC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 430,981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 298,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 517,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 206,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

