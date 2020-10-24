Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Hold”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Higher leverage poses financial risk. Ye, it boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business, and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well on the back of market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. Also, Travelers is poised to gain from declining claims due to reduction in the number of vehicles plying on roads owing to the pandemic. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value. Third-quarter EPS beat estimates.”

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

