JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $101.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.