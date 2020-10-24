JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $101.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.