Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,089,736.32 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04.

On Monday, September 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $1,739,565.92.

On Friday, September 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

