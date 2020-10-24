Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $92,000 in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of CRSP opened at $92.65 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

