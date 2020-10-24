Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $92,000 in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of CRSP opened at $92.65 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tenneco PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Tenneco PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Aegis Begins Coverage on Medigus
Aegis Begins Coverage on Medigus
Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Stock
Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Stock
TravelCenters of America Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
TravelCenters of America Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,495 Shares of SVB Financial Group Stock
Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,495 Shares of SVB Financial Group Stock
QuinStreet, Inc. CEO Sells $491,083.31 in Stock
QuinStreet, Inc. CEO Sells $491,083.31 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report