Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $101,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 30,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 2,197,541 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 857,626 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 822,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 595,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,261,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

