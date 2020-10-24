Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $106,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 308.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.