Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $85,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.