Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Shares of MTCH opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.